Animal health officials warn Massachusetts dog owners of canine parvovirus outbreak

ORANGE, Mass. — The Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources’ Division of Animal Health on Friday warned dog owners of a canine parvovirus outbreak.

The MDAR said in its warning that there has been canine parvovirus in Franklin County, where a dog recently purchased from Jason Whitmore at 35 Daniel Shay’s Highway in Orange was infected.

The property is currently under quarantine and anyone who purchased a dog from Whitmore on or after Dec. 1, 2023, is urged to contact their veterinarian immediately if their animal exhibits any symptoms.

Canine parvovirus is a highly contagious disease that spreads easily between dogs and can be fatal, the MDAR said.

Symptoms of canine parvovirus, which usually develop after an incubation period of three to seven days, include:

Severe vomiting

Diarrhea

Bloody stools

Fever

Lethargy

Loss of appetite

Vaccinations effectively prevent canine parvovirus, and the MDAR is now urging dog owners to check with their veterinarians to confirm their pets are protected.

Canine parvovirus doesn’t affect humans or other domestic animals.

Concerned dog owners can contact the Division of Animal Health at 617-626-1795.

