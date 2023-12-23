‘An early Christmas present’: Final Maine patient released following Lewiston mass shootings

LEWISTON, ME — The last of 13 patients admitted to Central Maine Medical Center (CMMC) following the Lewiston mass shootings in October has been released.

On Friday, December 22, members of the CMMC team lined the halls of the main entrance to send off the last patient admitted during the Lewiston mass shootings. Team members clapped and sent him off as he prepared to continue his recovery at home, just three days before Christmas.

“This is an early Christmas present, not just for the patient and his family, but for all of us at Central Maine Healthcare,” said Steve Littleson, president and CEO.

Eighteen people were killed on October 25 when a gunman began shooting at the Just In Time Recreation Center and ended at Shemengee’s Bar & Grill a few miles away.

The gunman, Robert Card was found dead days after the shooting.

“The doctors, nurses, and team members at CMMC extend our deepest condolences to everyone affected by this tragic event and wish all a measure of peace this holiday season in every stage of grief and healing,” the hospital said in a post on social media.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

