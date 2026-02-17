American Red Cross asking for blood donations due to shortage

The American Red Cross is asking for blood donations due a severe blood shortage.

According to the American Red Cross, recent dangerous winter weather added to the shortfall in “lifesaving blood products.”

About 800 blood drivers were canceled since the beginning of the year, resulting in 20K+ uncollected blood and platelet donation.

Without more blood donors, lifesaving patient care may be delayed.

You can sign up to donate blood near you by visiting the American Red Cross’ website here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group