American Fiction, filmed in Boston, Brookline and Scituate, wins Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay

LOS ANGELES, CA — American Fiction, set and filmed in Boston, Brookline and Scituate, Massachusetts, took home the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay at the 96th Annual Oscars Sunday night.

Director Cord Jefferson adapted the screenplay from Pervical Everett’s 2001 novel “Erasue.” The satire follows a frustrated author and professor who unexpectedly gets rich writing a parody of “urban fiction.” Monk’s success comes when he publishes a crude novel under the assumed identity of ex-con Stagg R. Leigh.

After being placed on temporary leave due to simmering tension with students over racial issues, Monk returns to Boston to spend time with his family. Ellison navigates familial trouble while dealing with his conflicted feelings about “selling out” to craft a bestseller and stoking a new relationship with the woman who lives across the street from his family’s Scituate beach home.

Other scenes were filmed in the Coolidge Corner Neighborhood of Brookline and inside the Brookline Booksmith bookstore.

American Fiction beat out Barbie, Oppenheimer, Poor Things and The Zone of Interest to snag the Best Adapted Screenplay win.

During his acceptance speech, Cord Jefferon pleaded for executives to take risks on young filmmakers like himself.

“Instead of making a $200 million movie, try making 20 $10 million movies,” said Jefferson, previously an award-winning TV writer.

