American Airlines flight forced to return to Logan Airport after ‘suspected bird strike’

BOSTON, Mass. — An American Airlines flight was forced to return to Logan Airport on Wednesday night after a ‘suspected bird strike.’

The plane was headed towards its destination when it had to return to Logan Airport, American Airlines said.

The A321 was taken out of service, and passengers were put on another plane that later took off.

It is not known what part of the plane was hit.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

