Amazon truck catches fire in Ted Williams Tunnel

BOSTON — An Amazon truck caught fire in Boston’s Ted Williams Tunnel on Monday.

The vehicle fire caused the eastbound part of the tunnel to be closed around 11:00 a.m. before it reopened around an hour later.

Massachusetts State Police troopers responded to the engulfed vehicle around 11:18 a.m. to find that the driver had already exited the vehicle and was uninjured.

Video shared with Boston 25 News by MassDOT shows flames erupting from all sides of the truck as it sat in the right lane.

Cars continued to flow past the fiery truck before the tunnel was shut down.

Boston 25 News is working to learn what led up to the fire.

