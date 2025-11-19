Alligator rescued from Charles River recovering from infection

BOSTON — Charles, the young alligator discovered last week in the Charles River, is now recovering at a wildlife facility in Abington.

The one-year-old reptile was found last Wednesday by Joe Kenney of Joe’s Crazzzy Critters. He is being treated for a respiratory infection, a condition common in reptiles exposed to cold environments.

Officials believe Charles was likely dumped near the river.

Kenney told The Boston Globe that the alligator is expected to move to a permanent home at a sanctuary in the South within the next few years.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

