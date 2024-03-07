All clear given, buildings repopened after bomb threat scare at Suffolk University

BOSTON — Faculty and students can reenter buildings on Suffolk University’s campus Thursday evening after the all-clear was given following a bomb threat scare.

A Boston 25 news crew was caught police taking down crime scene tape and reentering Sargent Hall around 5:30, just over an hour and a half after buildings first emptied.

According to Boston Police, the reported bomb threat was made at 120 Tremont Street just after 4 p.m.

The bomb squad responded to the scene and could be seen blocking off the area near the bookstore with yellow tape.

Suffolk University evacuated its Sargent Hall and canceled evening classes following a bomb threat, according to a university spokesperson.

“The safety of our students, faculty, staff, and the broader community is always our highest priority,” said the university. “We will update the community once more information is made available.”

