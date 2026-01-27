Alford Street Bridge in Boston, Everett closed due to mechanical issue

BOSTON/EVERETT — The Alford Street Bridge in Boston and Everett is currently closed.

According to MassDOT, the bridge, which runs over the Mystic River, is currently closed due to a mechanical issue.

This closure is expected to remain in place for several hours.

Traffic is currently being diverted around Sullivan Square in Boston and around the Route 16/Route 99 intersection in Everett.

Drivers traveling through the area should seek alternate routes, expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

