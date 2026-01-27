Local

Alford Street Bridge in Boston, Everett closed due to mechanical issue

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 Traffic Alert Boston 25 Traffic Alert
By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff

BOSTON/EVERETT — The Alford Street Bridge in Boston and Everett is currently closed.

According to MassDOT, the bridge, which runs over the Mystic River, is currently closed due to a mechanical issue.

This closure is expected to remain in place for several hours.

Traffic is currently being diverted around Sullivan Square in Boston and around the Route 16/Route 99 intersection in Everett.

Drivers traveling through the area should seek alternate routes, expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read