Alabama inmate set to plead guilty to 1980 Boston murder

BOSTON — 67-year-old Steven Fike, in Boston’s Suffolk Superior Court direct from Alabama where he is serving time for a 1982 rape and murder in that state, is on the verge of taking responsibility for the death of a woman in Boston in 1980.

Nineteen-year-old Wendy Dansereau was found strangled to death in a South End hotel, 45 years ago.

Prosecutors say she was a sex worker. Her body was found in her room the day after the two checked in.

Until recently, Wendy’s death went unsolved.

But recently, DNA taken from Wendy’s body, and a cigarette in the room, matched Fike’s DNA.

In a plea deal, Fike is expected to plead guilty to manslaughter for Wendy’s death.

Lawyers for both sides say the age of the case makes it difficult to prosecute and defend.

If the plea deal is accepted, it’s expected Steven Fike will get 13 to 15 years for Wendy’s murder, to run at the same times as Fike’s Alabama sentence.

“Nobody’s ever happy with the outcome if it’s a plea negotiation. The Commonwealth isn’t going to get what they want. We aren’t going to get what we want. But we get to a place where both sides can be satisfied that’s the best outcome for them,” defense attorney John Hayes said.

“For 44 years or so, nobody knew who killed Wendy Dansereau,” Prosecutor John Verner said. “Myself, the detectives working the case, we answered that question, we get some measure of justice for the family.”

Prosecutors say Wendy’s two sisters approve of the plea deal.

Steven Fike is expected to officially plead guilty on March 12th.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group