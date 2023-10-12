‘The airport was crazy’: Passengers on Tel Aviv flight to Boston describe what it was like in Israel

BOSTON — A flight from Tel Aviv landed just before 7 o’clock Thursday morning at Logan. Boston 25 News spoke to several passengers who are now happy to be safe. No matter where they were in Israel, they said they could hear the alarms going off as well as the bombs.

The surprise attack on Israel began on a holy day, while Yehuda Bergman was at a synagogue.

“In our area, there were also missiles that fell and the building was shaking and we realized that something is happening,” said Yehuda Bergman, a trauma therapist.

The passengers who landed at Logan Thursday morning explained what life was like in the war-torn country the last few days.

“They went to the park and then the sirens came off and my daughter said to her son when you hear a siren just come to me and he said mom if I don’t see you can I hide under the slide,” said Joey Low, who was working in Israel for the last few months.

Lance Irwin went to Jerusalem for the first time. He was able to finish his tour—but not without experiencing war in the background.

“We just heard the alarms and then everyone is just looking at the sky I think I counted 15 going off,” said Lance Irwin who just got back from vacationing in Israel.

Irwin said he was lucky to get on his flight.

“The airport was crazy like I said I lot of people were just spending the night there waiting to get a ticket, but the tickets are like three or four days they could get out,” said Irwin.

A couple from Swampscott shared a photo of the bombs going right over their hotel.

“There was a bomb that fell about two kilometers away from the hotel,” said Steven Lefkowitz. “Very scary.”

They are now happy to be home---but bringing with them a sense of heartbreak and pain for the innocent people being attacked and abducted.

“I left not having any interest in helping Israel, I just went on vacation,” said Susan Lefkowitz of Swampscott. “I’ve come back wanting to ask what can I do.”

Many passengers also said they felt guilty landing in the US today. The said they wished they could stay and help—but they knew they needed to get back home to their families.

