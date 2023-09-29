AG: Former state Senator indicted on ethics violations after asking senate staff to campaign for him

BOSTON — A former state Senator is facing charges for allegedly violating state ethics laws.

Dean Tran, 47, of Fitchburg, was indicted by the Suffolk County Grand Jury on Friday and charged with two counts of using an official position to secure unwarranted privileges, according to the Attorney General’s Office.

Officials say during Tran’s 2018 and 2020 re-election campaigns, he used his Senate staff to organize fundraisers, knock on doors, and craft campaign mailers while they were on the clock for the State Legislature. The activities reportedly took place during work hours at the MassGOP campaign regional field office in Fitchburg.

The Commonwealth’s conflict of interest law prohibits public employees from using public resources in connection with political campaigns or other private political activity, including engaging in political activity on the public’s dollar.

Tran will be arraigned in Suffolk County Superior Court at a later date.

