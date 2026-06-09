Advocates warn of potential spike in domestic violence during World Cup, urge awareness of resources

Local health officials and safety advocates are working to raise awareness about resources for survivors of violence as Massachusetts prepares to host large crowds for the FIFA World Cup.

They say research shows major sporting events can coincide with increases in gender-based and partner violence — and they want people to know help is out there and where you need it.

“They’re not alone, that there is help available if folks need it,” said Kimberly Mendoza Iraheta, director of the Domestic Sexual and Gender-Based Violence Prevention Initiative at the Boston Public Health Commission.

Advocates say that message is especially important as the region prepares for the international tournament.

“What the research shows is that there are spikes in domestic violence cases in particular across major sporting events like the Super Bowl, like World Cup, that show that there is, there are a rise in police calls that come in and also in hotline calls,” Mendoza Iraheta said.

There is currently a coalition of 65 programs statewide, including rape crisis centers, domestic violence shelters, and hospital-based programs.

Advocates say prevention is a key focus.

“We want to make sure that survivors have what they need, that we can prevent violence from happening before it does,” said Greta Hagen deputy director of Jane Doe Inc.

When asked how prevention works, Hagen said: “so some of our public awareness raising is also in service prevention … we all have a role to play in really keeping each other safe.”

Mendoza Iraheta said prevention happens at multiple levels.

“So, prevention comes at different tiers,” Mendoza Iraheta said. “Making sure that we’re creating the environment that fosters peace and accountability and safety. And then also, for the folks who might be hurting or hurt, how can we support them in that response again, connected to resources.”

These advocates are using the upcoming FIFA tournament as a catalyst to increase awareness about support services available for survivors and people who fear they themselves might harm someone else.

Boston Area Rape Crisis Center Hotline (BARCC): (800) 841-8371

SafeLink Statewide Domestic Violence Hotline (Casa Myrna): (877) 785-2020

A Call for Change: (877) 898-3411

Billboards and advertisements posted along major roadways and some MBTA lines carry messages such as: “Win or lose there is no excuse for domestic violence.”

Advocates emphasize that sports themselves do not cause abuse. However, they say emotionally charged moments — such as last-minute victories, unexpected outcomes, or major player injuries — can intensify already tense situations. Drug and alcohol use can also contribute. This year, officials say sports betting adds another layer.

“People already feel emotional about their sports teams, and now they have a financial connection to it, and we all know how emotional finances can be. So, yeah, I think it’s... Scary,” said Emily Nasiff, Esq., Policy Director for the Mayor’s Office of Women’s Advancement.

Resources, advocates stress, are always available, not just during major events.

Jane Doe Inc. has created an online map of comprehensive resources across Massachusetts to help people find services near them during the World Cup and beyond.

Want to learn more? The Boston Public Health Commission’s Domestic, Sexual, & Gender- Based Violence Prevention Initiative (DSG) and the City of Cambridge’s Domestic & Gender-Based Violence Prevention Initiative (DGBVPI) invite you to join us for the Men & Gender-Based Violence Summit on Friday, July 24, 2026, from 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM at Simmons University.

This summit will bring together community members, advocates, educators, service providers, faith leaders, students, public health professionals, and others interested in exploring the role men can play in preventing violence and building safer, healthier communities.

Registration is required and closes on July 14, 2026.

Register here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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