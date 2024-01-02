Acts of animal abuse, cruelty, caught on camera in Lowell

LOWELL, Mass. — Boston 25 News obtained graphic video of a Lowell woman kicking a small dog on Westford Street on Friday, December 29th.

A source says the dog belongs to the woman and her partner.

“There was nothing that dog did that warranted that in any way shape or form,” said Ann Isler, who is a neighbor.

Video shows the woman cornering the dog and kicking it a second time before the frightened pet runs off.

“I wanted to go kick her,” said Isler.

The animal abuse is brutal and vicious and it made neighbor Isler sick to her stomach.

“To kick a little dog like that — I mean to kick any dog but that little dog didn’t stand a chance and she kicked it a second time,” she said.

If that’s not bad enough, the abuse gets worse. In a second video obtained by Boston 25 News, the same woman finds the dog after it ran off.

You can see her reach inside her car and grab the pup by the collar, then she walks to the side of the house. She’s later seen on video flinging the dog.

“That was not ok to watch. I don’t know how anybody can get through that video and not want to cry and go help that dog,” said Isler.

This kind of animal cruelty is something neighbors are up in arms about in this close knit neighborhood.

In a third video you can see the woman after she flung the dog. She comes into frame and corals it into the house as the terrified pup runs inside.

“Know who your people are around your animals just like your kids,” said Isler.

Our source confirms the dog is with animal control.

“Yes, I do I feel much better. At least I know he’s safe right now,” said Isler.

A source tells us the woman in the video is in custody and facing charges.

We reached out to police and animal control multiple times tonight and are still waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

