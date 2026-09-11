9/11 grief turned into acts of service, volunteers pack thousands of meals to combat hunger

BOSTON — Twenty-five years after the September 11 terrorist attacks, thousands of volunteers came together in Boston to honor the lives lost by turning a day once defined by tragedy into one of service.

More than 1,200 volunteers came together to pack more than 450,000 meals for families facing hunger at the Track at New Balance on Friday. The meals will be donated to the Greater Boston Food Bank.

“It’s always been a day of just quiet and not-so-nice reflection, so now it’s about a much more positive experience and better memories,” one volunteer told Boston 25 News.

The effort in Boston is part of a larger movement taking place across the country. “Every single one of the volunteers behind me is serving all 190 of the cities and towns that we partner with every day,” said VP of External Affairs at Greater Boston Food Bank Kathryn Alexander.

“When we work together, we can do incredible things,” said Alexander. “Even in the face of tragedy, we can come together for good.”

For Caitlin Meloy, this mission carries an even deeper meaning. Her brother, Chris, was killed in the September 11 attacks. Meloy continues to honor him by carrying forward the energy and love for life she remembers him for.

“Chris worked hard, he partied hard, and he was just so committed to the people he loved,” Meloy told Boston 25 News. “He would just look at this and love every minute of it.”

For Meloy, this movement reflects who her brother was. “This is just everything he was as a person, and it’s important to me to live every day as Chris did,” said Meloy.

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