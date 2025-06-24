9-year-old boy seriously hurt after being hit by trash truck in Amesbury, officials say

AMESBURY, Mass — A nine-year-old boy was seriously hurt after being hit by a trash truck in Amesbury Tuesday morning, officials say.

Amesbury firefighters and officers responded to the intersection of California Street and California Lane at 8:52 a.m. for the report of a person struck.

Responders found the nine-year-old boy suffering from serious injuries.

The boy was conscious and alert when an ambulance transported him to Portsmouth Regional Hospital, Amesbury Fire Chief James Nolan said.

He is in stable condition and is expected to be transferred to a Boston hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The driver of the truck registered to G. Mello Disposal Corp remained at the scene and is cooperating with authorities, Amesbury fire officials say.

The incident is under investigation by the Amesbury Police and Fire Departments with assistance from Massachusetts State Police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group