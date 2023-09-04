89-year-old pedestrian in New Hampshire struck and killed by 16-year-old driver, state police say

BRIDGEWATER, New Hampshire — An 89-year-old man who was in the breakdown lane of Mayhew Turnpike was struck and killed by a Subaru driven by a 16-year-old on Monday morning, state police said.

Donald Estes, of Bridgewater, was pronounced dead at the scene as a result of his injuries, state police said.

At approximately 9:43 a.m. Monday, Bridgewater Police responded to Mayhew Turnpike for a crash involving a car and a pedestrian.

A preliminary investigation found that a 2003 Subaru Legacy was traveling northbound on Mayhew Turnpike when it entered the breakdown lane and struck a pedestrian, state police said.

The driver’s identity was not released Monday because the driver is 16 years old, state police said.

The New Hampshire State Police Collision Analysis & Reconstruction Unit, Bridgewater Police and Fire and Bristol EMS responded to the scene.

State Police are investigating the crash. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is urged to contact Trooper First Class Daniel Quartulli at Daniel.R.Quartulli@dos.nh.gov or (603) 223-8993.

Bridgewater is a small town in New Hampshire, west of Lake Winnipesaukee. The population was 1,160 at the 2020 census.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

