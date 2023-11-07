80-year-old man dies after being struck by car in Marblehead crosswalk

MARBLEHEAD, Mass — An 80-year-old man has passed away after being struck by a vehicle in Marblehead last month.

On Sunday, November 5, Karl Johnson succumbed to injuries sustained when he was struck by a vehicle on October 27, Marblehead police say.

The crash occurred at a designated crosswalk on Pleasant Street at approximately 6:00 p.m.

The driver stayed at the scene and has cooperated with the investigation, police say.

“Our focus is twofold at this time; first, to ensure privacy and supportive services to the Johnson family; second, to conduct a complete and thorough investigation with our partnering agencies,” Marblehead police said on Facebook.

The crash is still under investigation by Marblehead police, the Essex County District Attorney’s Office and the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

