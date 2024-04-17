Local

80-year-old driver hospitalized after train and car collide in Beverly

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff
By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area surrounding a collision between a car and a train in Beverly on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Transit Police, an 80-year-old man in a 2020 Toyota Camry entered the Hale Street Railroad Crossing just before 4 p.m. The Camry sustained major front-end damage and the driver was transported to an area hospital.

His condition is unknown at this time. No other injuries were reported.

Transit officials say the grade crossing safety system as well as lights and audible alarms were fully operational at the time of the crash, and that the gates were in the down position. Commuter Rail service was significantly delayed due to the collision.

Hale Street is currently closed between the intersection with Haskell Street and the intersection with Thissell Street after the reported motor vehicle accident, Beverly police shared on social media.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read