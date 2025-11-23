8 displaced, multiple firefighters injured while battling blaze at Malden home

MALDEN, Mass. — Multiple firefighters were injured while battling a blaze at a home in Malden early Saturday morning that displaced over half a dozen residents, officials said.

Crews responding to reports of a house fire at 55 Wyoming Avenue shortly before 4:45 a.m. found heavy flames coming from the attic and launched an aggressive interior attack, according to the Malden Fire Department.

As flames rapidly spread from the second to the third floor, a second alarm was struck, bringing mutual aid from Medford, Lynn, Revere, and Everett.

Firefighters were ordered out of the home as conditions worsened.

Eight residents of the home evacuated safely. They were assisted by Malden Emergency Management and the American Red Cross.

The injuries to the firefighters were described as minor.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

