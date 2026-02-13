7th child dies due to the flu in Massachusetts

BOSTON — A seventh child has died from the flu in Massachusetts, according to the state’s Department of Public Health.

On the weekly influenza update dashboard, the state reported data from February 1 to February 7, seven adults and one child passed away.

In total, from the 2025-2026 season, there have been 260 flu-related deaths, the second most since the 2018-2019 season.

The Department of Public Health advises people to get vaccinated to help fight off the flu and prevent further infection.

