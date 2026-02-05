70-year-old woman taken to hospital following apartment fire in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Mass. — A 70-year-old woman was taken to the hospital on Wednesday after she was found unconscious in an apartment building on fire in Lancaster.

The incident occurred around 4:20 p.m. when emergency crews, who were originally dispatched for a medical alarm activation, were alerted by neighbors to heavy smoke coming from a basement unit at a six-apartment complex on 30 Parker Road.

Lancaster Fire Chief Jon Belanger and Deputy Chief Aldrich coordinated the response with mutual aid from several surrounding departments, including Clinton, Sterling, Berlin, Bolton, and Leominster.

Firefighters from the Clinton Fire Department made a rapid interior attack and conducted a primary search of the basement unit.

Once inside, crews located the tenant, the 70-year-old woman, unconscious on the kitchen floor, away from the room of origin. The patient was transported by ambulance to Clinton Hospital, where a LifeFlight helicopter intercepted her for transport to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester. She was later placed in a medically induced coma and transferred to a hospital in Boston for further treatment.

The fire was confined to the room of origin in the basement apartment. Clinton and Sterling fire crews used two handlines to knock down the flames, while other crews performed secondary searches and ventilation throughout the building. The apartment owner is expected to board up the damaged unit. Town inspectors and National Grid secured power to the affected apartment, though the remaining five units were deemed habitable.

Only one tenant, the injured woman’s significant other, was displaced by the fire because he was not home at the time. Firefighters rescued several pets from the building and assisted residents in finding a missing cat. However, one cat was found deceased in the basement apartment. Firefighters attempted to revive the animal using oxygen and CPR without success.

Lancaster Fire Chief Jon Belanger expressed support for the victim and her family following the rescue. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the patient and her loved ones,” Belanger said.

He also urged the community to maintain safety equipment in their homes. “Residents are reminded to check smoke and carbon monoxide detectors regularly and replace batteries at least every six months,” Belanger said.

Estimated damages include $30,000 in structural damage and $10,000 in contents. The American Red Cross and the Lancaster Department of Public Works provided additional assistance at the scene alongside state and local fire investigators.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

