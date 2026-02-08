70-year-old man seriously injured in two-vehicle crash in West Newbury

WEST NEWBURY, MASS. — A 70-year-old man was seriously injured on Sunday morning after a two-car crash.

According to police, at around 11:15 a.m., officials were called to Main Street and Crane Neck Road and found a man trapped inside his pickup truck.

West Newbury firefighters, with support from Groveland and Merrimac, used extrication tools to free the driver.

The man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The other driver was not injured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

