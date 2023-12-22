7-year-old Brockton girl found after accidentally being placed in wrong van at elementary school

A 7-year-old girl was found safe after she was inadvertently placed in the wrong van outside her Brockton elementary school.

Alicia Vitoria Goncalves Teixeira was found safe just over half an hour after Brockton police alerted the public to her disappearance, according to a Brockton Public Schools spokesperson.

“She boarded an incorrect bus that transported her to a local child care institution where she remained until reunited with her family,” a statement from Brockton Public Schools read in part.

She was put into a black KIA minivan with unreadable markings in the Angelo Elementary School parking lot on North Main Street, according to Brockton police.

