7 Powerball tickets sold in Mass. win smaller prizes in Saturday’s drawing as jackpot is claimed

NATICK, Mass. — While Saturday night’s historic Powerball jackpot was claimed by two tickets sold out of state, several tickets sold in Massachusetts hit for smaller prizes, including a $1 million winner.

The numbers from Saturday’s drawing were white balls 11, 23, 44, 61, 62, and red Powerball 17.

Locally, seven people woke up richer on Sunday morning, according to the Massachusetts Lottery.

The winning tickets sold in the Bay State were as follows:

$1 million winner sold at 7-Eleven in Natick

$100,000 winner sold at 7-Eleven 34429-A in Worcester

$100,000 winner sold at Winners Corner in North Andover

$50,000 winner sold at Country Farm in Webster

$50,000 winner sold at Feeding Hills Variety in Feeding Hills

$50,000 winner sold at BP Gas in Woburn

$50,000 winner sold at Stoughton Quick Stop in Stoughton

The estimated jackpot ended up being $1.79 billion with a cash value of $820.6 million. The two winning tickets were sold in Missouri and Texas.

The jackpot now reverts back to $20 million for Monday night’s drawing, which will occur at 10:59 p.m. ET.

Each Powerball play costs $2.

