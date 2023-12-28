7 people injured, 2 seriously, in rollover crash on I-495 in Berlin

BERLIN, Mass. — Seven people were taken to the hospital following a single-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 495 in Berlin on Wednesday night, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash on the northbound side of the highway near mile marker 66.4 found seven injured people, including one person who was trapped inside the wrecked vehicle, according to the Berline Fire and EMS Department.

Firefighters used hydraulic tools to extricate the trapped victim and a medical helicopter was requested at the scene but was unable to respond due to the weather.

Two people were taken to local hospitals. Five others, including two with serious injuries, were taken to a local trauma center. There was no immediate word on their condition.

The highway was shut down for about 90 minutes as crews worked to clear the wreckage.

Massachusetts State Police are leading an investigation into the cause of the crash.

