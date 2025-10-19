68-year-old man dead, two others injured after crash in Lakeville

LAKEVILLE, Mass. — A man is dead and two others are injured after a crash in Lakeville.

Officers responded to a call of a two-vehicle crash in the area of 164 County Road around 7 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found that the crash had happened between Highland Road and Freetown Street.

The driver of one of the vehicles involved, a 66-year-old man from Lakeville, was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver and a passenger in the other vehicle were both taken to a local hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

