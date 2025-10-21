6 New England cities ranked among top 25 places to live in America in 2025

BOSTON — Six New England cities have been ranked among the top 25 places to live in America in 2025, according to a new study.

The personal finance website WalletHub says it analyzed 182 cities across the United States using 41 safety metrics, including crime rates, traffic fatalities, unemployment, and insurance coverage, in putting together its “Safest Cities in America in 2025" report.

“No one can avoid all danger, however, and we take on a certain level of risk based on where we choose to live,” WalletHub wrote in its report.

WalletHub crowned Warwick, Rhode Island, as the safest city in America.

These are the other locations in New England that cracked WalletHub’s top 25 safest cities:

1. Warwick, Rhode Island

3. Burlington, Vermont

7. South Burlington, Vermont

9. Lewiston, Maine

11. Nashua, New Hampshire

22. Portland, Maine

Boston was named the 31st safest city in America.

Cleveland, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Houston, Detroit, and New Orleans were listed among WalletHub’s least safe cities.

