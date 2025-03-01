53-year-old Massachusetts woman killed in snowmobile crash in Maine

MAINE — A Massachusetts woman has died following a snowmobile crash in Maine.

According to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife, on Friday, February 28th, around 1:30 p.m., 53-year-old Stefanie Cappello of Southborough was traveling northbound on snowmobile trail ITS85/86 with a group of nine snowmobiles, heading toward Millinocket.

As the trail curved to the left, Cappello lost control, veering off the right side of the path and striking a tree after being ejected from her snowmobile.

Cappello was riding eighth in the line of nine snowmobiles. She was declared dead at the scene by Northern Light CA Dean Ambulance of Greenville.

Initial investigation suggests that operator inexperience may have contributed to the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group