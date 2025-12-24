5 people transported to the hospital after a motor vehicle crash in Whitman

WHITMAN, Mass. — 5 people were transported to the hospital after a motor vehicle crash involving a Hanson Fire Department ambulance on Tuesday night.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Temple and Beulah Streets when Whitman police and fire departments responded to reports of a car crash. Upon arrival, crews found a Hanson Fire Department ambulance, a 2019 Ford F-550, and a four-door passenger sedan.

All five individuals, three adults and two children, were conscious and alert, and they were transported to area hospitals for evaluation and treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. Firefighters used hydraulic rescue tools to extricate the occupants from the sedan.

The sedan sustained significant damage and had to be towed from the scene, while the ambulance was drivable and will be repaired. The Hanson ambulance, driven by two Hanson firefighters, was returning from Brockton Hospital, where it had previously responded to a call, and its crew was returning medical equipment to the Whitman Fire Department when the crash occurred.

The Whitman Police Department is currently investigating the incident. Motorists in the area should expect Temple Street to be closed for several hours.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

