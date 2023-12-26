5 people forced from home after fire in Mattapan

BOSTON — 5 people have been forced out of their home after a fire in Mattapan.

Boston Fire says they got a call for a report of a blaze early this morning. Upon arrival, they saw heavy flames on the second floor which started in the stairwell.

The flames extended from the basement up to the third floor.

Everyone was able to escape and there were no injuries to report.

Four adults and 1 child lived in the home and are staying somewhere else in the meantime.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group