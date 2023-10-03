HYANNIS, Mass. — Boston 25 Anchor Mark Ockerbloom recently attended a dinner with nearly 500 people in Hyannis to mark the 40th anniversary of the Cape & Islands Veterans Outreach Center.

Ockerbloom conducted a fireside chat with the 19th Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the nation’s highest ranking military officer, General Joseph Dunford.

General Dunford grew up in South Boston and Quincy before he went on to serve as the Principal Military Advisor to both President Obama and President Trump from 2015-2019.

Ockerbloom asked General Dunford a number of questions including how warfare has changes, the United States standing in the world and how we can improve care for our vets across the country.

General Dunford says recruiters lost some ground when they couldn’t meet in person with two recruit classes during the pandemic. Now, they are busy making up for that lost time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group