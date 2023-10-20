40% of millennials believe their home is haunted, new survey finds

Mass — Have you ever wondered if your home is haunted?

A new survey conducted by home care app ‘Thumbtack’ says 40% of millennials believe their home is haunted

Participants in the survey also say, that the ‘haunted homes’ are interfering with their day-to-day lives. 46% have recorded losing sleep over the thought of a flickering light or an unexplained noise.

32% of millennials admit to avoiding a family member or friend’s digs because of potential paranormal activity.

Ahead of Halloween, ‘Thumbtack’ has created a Haunted Homes Hotline to rid your home of “ghosts.”

Callers can contact a home specialist, to determine if there really is something ‘otherworldly’ happening.

To participate:

Call the hotline from October 24th through October 31st between 9 a.m. -6 p.m. EDT.

A Thumbtack home specialist will help you determine if you really need to call in a paranormal expert, or if your home just needs some proactive maintenance and repairs.

Callers will have the chance to win a discount on their next home project through 'Thumbtack'.

Two lucky callers will win the chance to speak with a renowned actress and producer known for her roles in spooky movies and TV shows.

Two lucky callers will win the chance to speak with a renowned actress and producer known for her roles in spooky movies and TV shows.

To view the full survey, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

