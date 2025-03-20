4-time Pro Bowl wide receiver meets with New England Patriots, report says

FOXBORO, Mass. — A four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver was reportedly in Foxboro on Wednesday for a free agency meeting with the New England Patriots.

Veteran wideout Stefon Diggs visited the Patriots as the team continues its search for a No. 1 receiving option in the offense, Chad Graff of The Athletic reported.

“Stefon Diggs is in Foxboro to meet with the New England Patriots, according to a source,” Graff wrote in a post on X. “The Patriots badly need WR help and Diggs could provide that.”

Stefon Diggs is in Foxboro to meet with the New England Patriots, according to a source.



The Patriots badly need WR help and Diggs could provide that even if he may not be ready Week 1 as he recovers from an ACL tear. — Chad Graff (@ChadGraff) March 19, 2025

Diggs is still recovering from an ACL tear that he suffered in a game in October 2024 while playing for the Houston Texans and may not be ready for Week 1 of the upcoming season, Graff noted. The 32-year-old star ranked seventh in the NFL with 47 catches when he suffered the knee injury.

Diggs spent five seasons with the Minnesota Vikings and four with the Buffalo Bills before getting traded to Houston in 2024.

Diggs has racked up 857 career receptions, 10,491 yards, and 70 touchdowns in his career.

As of Thursday, the Patriots’ wide receiver depth chart consisted of DeMario Douglas, Kendrick Bourne, Kayshon Boutte, Mack Hollins, Ja’Lynn Polk, and Javon Baker.

Diggs would give young quarterback Drake Maye a reliable top passing attack target if the Patriots were to strike a deal.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group