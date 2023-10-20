4 people hospitalized after pickup truck barrels through wall of bank on Cape Cod

YARMOUTH, Mass. — Four people were taken to the hospital after a pickup truck barreled through the brick wall of a bank on Cape Cod on Friday morning, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a vehicle into a building in the area of Wood and Forest roads in Yarmouth around 11:30 a.m. found a white Dodge Ram pickup truck lodged inside a TD Bank, according to the Yarmouth Police Department.

There were six people in the bank when the truck came smashing in, but no one suffered serious injuries. A total of four people, including the driver, were transported from the scene for the treatment of minor injuries.

Video from the scene showed one of the bank’s brick walls smashed to pieces, debris strewn about the building, and heavy front-end damage to the truck.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the truck left the roadway, went airborne, and struck two parked cars before crashing into the bank.

Police noted that a bystander was struck by falling debris from a sign that was toppled over by the runaway truck.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the driver would face charges.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

