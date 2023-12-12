4 employees at Marblehead elementary school on leave amid review of student restraint protocols

MARBLEHEAD, Mass. — Four staff members of the Glover Elementary School in Marblehead are on paid administrative leave amid a review of the school district’s policies and protocols relating to the student restraint process, Interim Superintendent Dr. Theresa B. McGuinness announced.

McGuinness said that recent incidents involving the restraint of a general education student at the elementary school have prompted the district to review when student restraints should be used, the procedures used during this process, and how restraints are reported at both the district and state level.

“State guidelines allow staff who have received proper training and certification to restrain students, but only as a last resort in specific situations when a student’s behavior poses a threat of assault or imminent, serious, physical harm to self or others,” McGuinness noted.

Marblehead Public School District has hired an outside attorney who specializes in education policy to work closely with the district to ensure that the administrative review is thorough and unbiased

McGuinness also said during the review process, four employees are on temporary paid administrative leave and the decision was “not a punitive action, but it is necessary during this process.”

The school district and Superintendent McGuinness pledge to move quickly and efficiently in its review and that there are plans and policies in place to ensure there is no disruption to the school day or student progress.

“The safety and security of all of our students and staff is our top priority,” McGuinness said in a statement. “The district will take whatever measures are necessary to ensure that all of our schools are safe and welcoming learning environments for all.”

McGuinness said, with the understanding that this is a very sensitive matter, she is asking the community for patience and to allow the administrative review process to run to completion.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

