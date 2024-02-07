4 Boston hotels ranked among top 50 in America

Trying to find the perfect hotel to stay at this Valentine’s Day? Look no further than Boston.

Massachusetts’ capital city is home to four of the top 50 hotels in America, according to a new U.S News & World Report ranking.

U.S. News & World Report evaluated more than 37,000 hotels and resorts across the United States, Europe, Canada, Bermuda, Mexico, and the Caribbean to compile its hotel rankings. The results are based on top industry awards, hotel star ratings, and guest reviews.

These four Boston hotels ranked the top 50 in the USA:

9. XV Beacon Hotel

12. Mandarin Oriental

18. Boston Harbor Hotel

35. Four Seasons Gotel One Dalton Street

The top five hotels in America were ranked as follows:

Acqualina Resort & Residences in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida

Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club in Surfside, Florida

The Langham in Chicago, Illinois

The Peninsula in Chicago, Illinois

Montage Laguna Beach in Laguna Beach, California

To view the full list of ‘Best Hotels in the USA’, visit the link here.

