31-year-old man arrested in connection to death of woman at Worcester massage parlor

WORCESTER, Mass. — A 31-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the death of a woman at Worcester massage parlor.

Marcel Santos-Padgett of Leicester was arrested in Haverhill after police issued an arrest warrant following the discovery of a woman’s body at 383 Pleasant St. on Thursday.

Worcester police detectives were initially dispatched to Angie’s Bodywork Spa on Pleasant Street around 11:37 a.m. for a report of a woman experiencing a possible medical issue.

Arriving officers were flagged down by a man who directed them to an unconscious woman. Officers rendered medical aid before Worcester EMS arrived and pronounced her dead.

The identity of the women has not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

