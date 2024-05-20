Gas leak in Lynn prompts evacuation of nearby houses

LYNN, Mass. — Emergency crews evacuated homes in Lynn on Monday due to a major gas leak.

Fire officials say the leak occurred on Orchard Street between Summer Street and Aspen Street. A 6-inch gas line was pierced by a contractor doing work on the street around 2:30 p.m., according to authorities.

Crews evacuated about 40 to 50 residents to a temporary shelter at 25 Elmwood Ave, St. Michael’s Hall.

National Grid was able to clamp off the pipe and say they’re “nearing the end” of their work. Once the work is finished, residents will be able to return to their homes.

There were no reports or any injuries and no ongoing threat to the public.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group