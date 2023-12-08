3 taken to hospital after driver smashes into several parked cars in Revere

REVERE, Mass. — Three people were taken to the hospital after a driver smashed into several parked cars in Revere on Friday morning.

The crash happened on Abruzzi Street off Route 60 in the area of Boston’s Logan Airport.

We’re told by officials on the scene that three people were riding in the car that barreled into the parked vehicles.

All three people were taken to the hospital and the extent of their injuries wasn’t immediately known.

There is also some damage to a house in the area as well.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

