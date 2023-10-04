3 suffer serious injuries after vehicle crashes onto opposite side of I-495 in Chelmsford

CHELMSFORD, Mass — Three people suffered serious injuries after a vehicle traveling south crossed over the median and into oncoming traffic, colliding with another vehicle on Route 495 in Chelmsford.

The crash occurred just before exit 87 in Chelmsford when a 2022 Volkswagen Taos traveling south crossed over into the northbound lanes and hit a 2006 BMW sedan around 9:47 a.m., Massachusetts State Police said.

The BMW’s occupants, a man and woman from Ayer, both 75 years old, needed to be rescued from the vehicle by firefighters who cut off the roof.

The driver was transported by medical helicopter to Lahey Hospital in Burlington to be treated for his serious injuries while the woman was transported to a nearby hospital by ground ambulance.

The driver of the Volkswagen, a 65-year-old Newburyport woman, also suffered serious injuries and was transported by ground ambulance to a nearby hospital.

State police say they are still investigating the circumstances that led to the Volkswagon crossing over the median and into traffic.

We are working a serious injury crash on Rt 495 NB Chelmsford involving a southbound vehicle that crossed into northbound lanes and struck another vehicle. One victim transported by medical helicopter. 495 NB is completely shut down at the rest area. Update to follow. #MATraffic pic.twitter.com/ffAh4KXWhb — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) October 4, 2023

The northbound side of I-495 was completely shut down to the rest area while crews cleaned up debris.

MSP alerted drivers just before 12:45 p.m. that the roadway was reopened.

UPDATE #2-The crash scene on Route 495 north is clear and all lanes are flowing north and south. Backup easing. https://t.co/LLvv8A1HHD — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) October 4, 2023

Traffic on the northbound side of the highway was completely backed up to Exit 79/ Route 2A in Littleton and the southbound left lane of the highway was also closed to facilitate ongoing crash reconstruction, resulting in a heavy backup to Exit 91/Woburn St. in Lowell.

Chelmsford Crash

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group