3 families displaced after house fire in Woburn

WOBURN, Mass. — 3 families have been displaced after a house fire in Woburn.

According to the Woburn Fire Department, crews received a call around 4 a.m. for reports of a house fire in Richmond Park,

Upon arrival at the scene, a 3rd alarm was struck.

Crews were able to knock down the fire and it is not known if anyone was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

