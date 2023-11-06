3 facing charges in historic drug bust at Mass. home where kids were living, US Attorney says

BOSTON — Three people are facing charges after an investigation into an overdose death over the summer led to a historic drug bust at a home on the North Shore of Massachusetts where multiple children were living, federal investigators and local police announced Monday during a news conference in Boston.

Emilio “6″ Garcia, Sebastien “Bash” Bejin, and Deiby Felix, members of a large-scale drug trafficking organization on the North Shore, were arrested last week on charges relating to the distribution of controlled substances and manufacturing of more than 220 pounds of suspected controlled substances, according to Acting United States Attorney for Massachusetts Joshua S. Levy.

On Wednesday, Nov. 1, a group of federal investigators that included members of the North Shore Gang Task Force, raided a home in the area of Western Avenue in Lynn in connection with an ongoing overdose death investigation and seized over 100 kilograms of controlled substances, one-half kilogram of cocaine base, and several firearms, court documents indicated.

Lynn drug bust (US Attorney's Office)

“Based on the staggering quantity of controlled substances located in the basement where Bejin and Garcia were observed on a near daily basis, and that their pattern of activity was consistent with the distribution of controlled substances, investigators believe there is probable cause that Garcia and Bejin conspired to distribute controlled substances and possess controlled substances with the intent to distribute them,” investigators stated in an affidavit.

It’s alleged that Garcia led the drug trafficking operation, which investigators said is known to have distributed fentanyl and methamphetamine in the area, while Bejin served as a close associate to him.

The trio of arrests comes amid an ongoing investigation into an overdose death in Salem on July 5, 2023.

Evidence obtained during the monthslong death investigation, including call logs between the suspect and Bejin, ultimately led law enforcement to a room rented to Garcia in the basement of 363 Broadway in Lynn, where hundreds of thousands of counterfeit pills, including fentanyl and methamphetamine, were found last Wednesday afternoon, court documents indicated.

Lynn drug bust 363 Broadway (US Attorney's Office)

Levy, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Boston Jodi Cohen, and Lynn Police Chief Christopher P. Reddy called the bust “one of the largest single-location seizures of controlled substances in New England history.”

“All told, there were more doses seized in this one house than there are people in Massachusetts,” Levy said.

“There are more doses seized in this one house in Lynn than there are people in Massachusetts.” 220 pounds of drugs recovered in historic drug raid includes pills that look like heart-shaped Valentine’s Day Candies & fake Adderall containing meth & fentanyl #Boston25 pic.twitter.com/pptn8rSnZr — Drew Karedes (@DrewKaredes) November 6, 2023

Investigators seized the following from the Broadway basement, court documents stated:

283,600 counterfeit Percocet pills

91,900 counterfeit Adderall pills

1.8 kilograms of brown-like rocks that tested positive for cocaine, fentanyl, and methamphetamine

4.4 kilograms of green pills believed to contain fentanyl

9.2 kilograms of pink heart-shaped pills which field tested positive for fentanyl and methamphetamine

64 grams of pink powder that field tested positive for MDMA and cocaine HCI

2.7 kilograms of purple pills that investigators believe contain methamphetamine and MDMA

307 grams of purple powder that field tested positive for methamphetamine and MDMA

5,350,000 individual doses of fentanyl

110 grams of green bars which investigators believe are counterfeit Xanax bars

17.6 kilograms of suspected raw methamphetamine packaged in green cellophane

A Glock 27, .40 caliber pistol with obliterated serial numbers

An SCCY, CPX-2, 9mm caliber pistol

A Glock 43, 9mm pistol

A Glock 23, .40 caliber pistol

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 25 Lynn drug bust (US Attorney's Office)

Surveillance conducted on the Broadway home during the investigation is said to have shown Garcia traveling to the address on “nearly a daily basis” over the course of 60 days. Bejin was also said to be spotted at the home on at seven occasions between Oct. 11 and Oct. 31 alone.

“Law enforcement routinely observed Bejin and Garcia remaining in 363 Broadway for mere minutes, or up to multiple hours each day,” the affidavit stated. “Bejin was observed on several occasions exiting 363 Broadway with brown paper bags or other containers and meeting with other individuals to conduct transactions or deliveries.”

Lynn drug bust (US Attorney's Office)

After the bust on Broadway, the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services and the Hazardous Materials Emergency Response Division were called in to decontaminate the home due to the presence of multiple families and small children on the first and second floors.

The suspect in the Salem overdose death, identified as only “L.G” in the affidavit, has since been charged in Lynn District Court and indicted in Essex Superior Court.

All three suspects are due to appear in federal court next week.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group