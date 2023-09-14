3 alpacas from MSPCA looking for a new home

BOSTON — Meet Marvin, Bart, and Opie! These three MSPCA alpacas are looking for a new home.

The sweet 12-year-old gentlemen are currently in the care of MSPCA and are looking for a retirement home.

All three are friendly, docile, up to date on vet care, and love splashing around in kiddie pools, MSPCA Angell said.

Alpacas are members of the camel family, domesticated by the people of the Peruvian Andes 6,000 years ago for food, fuel, and fiber.

To make an appointment to meet and adopt one of these animals, visit the link here.

