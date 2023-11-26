3-alarm fire damages home in Worcester, fire officials say

WORCESTER — Firefighters battled a 3-alarm fire at a home in Worcester on Sunday morning, fire officials said.

Emergency crews responded to the home at 26 Roy Road after receiving an emergency call reporting the fire at 10:44 a.m.

An initial investigation found that a live wire came down in the backyard, Deputy Fire Chief Robert Courtney said. There is a hole in the floor as well as in the back.

No injuries were reported.

The homeowner was not at home at the time of the fire, Courtney said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

