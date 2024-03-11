25-year-old Plymouth man accused of shooting at homes after bar altercation held without bail

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Joshua Fitzgerald, 25, appeared in front of a Plymouth District Court judge Monday morning, facing 19 charges including four counts of assault to murder in connection to an early morning shooting Saturday.

Fitzgerald pleaded not guilty. He is being held without bail.

Prosecutors say Fitzgerald fired at least three shots into two separate homes on Plymouth’s North Spooner Street as a form of retaliation.

According to court documents obtained by Boston 25 News, Fitzgerald got into a physical altercation with a friend, Jacob Lippman, at a downtown bar Friday night. The fight began after Fitzgerald insulted Lippman’s sister, Jordan.

Jordan and Jacob drove home from the bar, but both received multiple threatening text messages throughout the night from Fitzgerald.

The state prosecutor added, “The defendant stated, ‘I’ll actually boom you,’ in reference to shooting the victims.”

According to court documents, residents inside the North Spooner Street home reported hearing a gunshot and car speeding away around 12:30 am.

A second shot was reported around 12:45 am. 45 minutes later, one resident inside said another shot was fired – missing him by just four feet.

Police say they found Fitzgerald at his Plymouth home on his porch. Upon their arrival, he allegedly fled inside and into a second floor room. He eventually fled to a shed in the backyard, where police took him into custody at gunpoint. He reportedly dropped a magazine and handgun as police approached.

Live ammunition was found in Fitzgerald’s car at his home, according to police. He was also found with a bag of cocaine in his sock.

Family of Fitzgerald declined to comment outside court Monday.

Residents on North Spooner Street were stunned to hear what happened.

“Me or one of my kids or neighbors could have been shot in our sleep,” one neighbor told Boston 25.

Another added, “Our living room is 100 yards away from where it happened. So, I’m just really thankful no one was hurt.”

Police say they found two bullet holes at 14 North Spooner St. and one at 12 North Spooner St.

Fitzgerald’s attorney said he has no prior criminal history.

He is also facing seven counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, carrying a firearm without a license, class B drug possession, and more.

He is set to appear in court again on March 15th.





This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group