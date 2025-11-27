24-year-old man killed after early morning crash in West Yarmouth

WEST YARMOUTH, Mass. — A 24-year-old man was killed after an early morning crash in West Yarmouth.

According to police, around 1:13 am, Yarmouth Police received 911 calls reporting a crash on West Yarmouth Road north of Sheffield Road.

Upon arrival, officers located two vehicles with significant damage.

The vehicle operated by a Yarmouth Port man was off the roadway and against a tree.

Yarmouth Police Officers began rendering aid to the injured operator, who was still inside the vehicle.

The operator, a 24-year-old man, was pronounced dead at Cape Cod Hospital.

The operator of the second vehicle remained on scene and was transported to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, their loved ones, and all who are grieving during this very difficult time,” Yarmouth police said in a social media post.

The identities are not being released at this time.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

