21-year-old Charlton man dies after falling from vehicle, police say

CHARLTON, Mass. — A 21-year-old Charlton man has died after falling from a vehicle early Sunday morning, police said.

At approximately 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Charlton Police received calls reporting that a male had fallen from a motor vehicle on Stafford Street.

When emergency personnel responded to the area, they found a vehicle parked at the side of the roadway, and a male suffering from serious injuries, police said.

A preliminary investigation found that a white Ford pickup truck was traveling westbound on Stafford Street when, for reasons still under investigation, a passenger fell from the vehicle, striking the ground, police said. The driver of the vehicle stopped, called police, and remained on scene.

The 21-year-old passenger suffered significant injuries and was pronounced dead at the University of Massachusetts Medical Center-University Campus, police said. His name was not immediately released.

Responding to the scene were Charlton Police, the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, Massachusetts State Police Crime Scene Services Section, and the Massachusetts State Police assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office.

The man’s death remains under investigation. Police cleared the scene at approximately 5:30 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

