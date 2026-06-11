2026 FIFA World Cup: ‘Food of the World’ recipes

CHICKEN BROCHETTES
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 bunch cilantro, finely chopped
- 2 tsp cumin, ground
- 1 tsp paprika
- pinch cayenne pepper
- 1 tsp kosher salt
- ¼ tsp ground pepper
- 6 TBS extra virgin olive oil
- 4 boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1” cubes
PREPARATION:
- In a small bowl, mix together cilantro, cumin, paprika, cayenne, salt, pepper and extra virgin olive oil to create a marinade.
- In a large bowl, toss the cubed chicken breast with the marinade, cover and chill for a minimum of 2 hours.
- Preheat the grill and build the brochettes by stacking the meat on skewers so that the pieces of chicken gently touch. TIP: Metal skewers are ideal because they can tolerate the direct heat but if using bamboo, soak sticks in water before skewering meat for an hour to reduce the char when they go on the grill.
- Grill over direct flame, about 2-3 minutes per side until all 4 sides have beautiful grill marks and the internal temperature of the chicken reaches 160*F.
- Remove from heat and let rest for 10 minutes before serving.
CHARMOULA DRESSING
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 cup parsley
- 1 cup cilantro
- 4 cloves garlic
- 1 tsp cumin
- ½ coriander
- ½ tsp smoked paprika
- ½ tsp kosher salt
- ½ cup extra virgin olive oil
- Zest and juice from 2 organic lemons
PREPARATION:
- Combine all ingredients in a food processor and puree until smooth.
- Taste and adjust seasoning.
- Keep chilled until 30 minutes before serving. Enjoy at room temperature with grilled meats, vegetables and bread.
MARINATED OLIVES WITH HARISSA AND ORANGE
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 cup Castelvetrano Olives
- 1-2 TBS harissa, depending on spice blend and heat preference
- Orange peel, thinly sliced
- 3 cloves garlic
- 2 TBS EVOO
PREPARATION
- In a small bowl, combine all ingredients. Mix well and chill in an air tight container until ready to serve.
TOMATO SALAD
INGREDIENTS
- 3 cups tomatoes, small dice (about 3-4 medium vine ripened tomatoes)
- ¼ cup red onion, minced
- 2 TBS parsley, minced
- 2 TBS cilantro, minced
- ½ tsp cumin
- ½ tsp kosher salt
- ¼ tsp cracked pepper
- 2 TBS EVOO
PREPARATION
- Gently toss all ingredients together in a medium bowl. Serve chilled or room temperature.
APRICOT PISTACHIO COUSCOUS
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 TBS extra virgin olive oil
- ½ cup red onion, minced
- 1 ½ cup chicken stock
- ½ cup orange juice
- 1 ½ cups couscous
- 1 cup dried apricots, finely chopped
- ½ cup pistachio, coarsely chopped
- 12 oz chickpeas, drained
- Zest and juice from 1 lemon
- ½ cup parsley, chopped
- ½ cup pom arils
- Kosher salt and pepper
PREPARATION:
- Sautee red onion in extra virgin olive oil for 4 minutes or until translucent. Set aside.
- Bring chicken stock and orange juice to a simmer. Add couscous, cover and immediately remove from the heat. Let the couscous steep in the stock mixture for 6-10 minutes. Remove the lid and flush gently with a fork.
- Transfer the couscous to a large serving bowl and fold in sauteed red onion, dried apricots, pistachios, chickpeas, lemon zest and juice. Taste and adjust seasoning with salt and pepper.
- Garnish with parsley and pom arils.
STREET CORN “RIBS”
INGREDIENTS:
- 4 ears fresh corn, quartered length wise
- 1/3 cup mayonnaise
- 1/3 cup sour cream
- ½ cup cotija cheese, feta is also great
- 1 lime, zest and juice
- 1 TBS chili powder
- 1tsp smoked Paprika
- 1 garlic, minced
- Salt and pepper
- ½ cup fresh cilantro
PREPARATION:
- Preheat grill and char corn ribs lightly on all sides.
- In a small bowl, make the sauce by combining mayonnaise, sour cream cotija cheese, lime zest and juice, chili powder, smoked paprika and garlic. Taste and adjust seasoning with salt and pepper.
- Smother charred corn ribs in the sauce. Garnish with fresh cilantro and an extra dusting of paprika, blitz of lime juice and sprinkling of cheese.
TWICE FRIED PLANTAINS
INGREDIENTS:
- 4 green plantains, peeled and sliced into 1 ½” chunks on the diagonal
- 3 cups frying oil
- ½ cup water
- ¼ cup apple cider vinegar
- 1 tsp kosher salt
PREPARATION
- Heat oil to 350*F in a fry pan and par fry the plantain pieces 3-4 minutes in batches, so as not to crowd the pan.
- With a slotted spoon, remove the plantains and transfer to bowl with water, apple cider vinegar and salt. Soak for 2 minutes and remove with a slotter spoon.
- Using the bottom of a glass or other heavy flat surface, smash the plantain flat about ¼ - ½” thick and return to the frying oil.
- Cook until golden and crisp on the outside. Remove from the oil and place on a wire rack or paper towels to drain off excess oil.
- Finish with a sprinkle of coarse finishing salt and serve with your favorite savory dip.
SMOKED SALMON WRAP ON FLAT BREAD
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 small Red Onion, halved and thinly sliced lengthwise
- ½ cup Lime Juice, freshly squeezed
- 1 tsp whole peppercorns
- 1 TBS Kosher salt
- 8oz Smoked Salmon
- 4 oz cream cheese, room temperature
- Lefse Bread (tortillas or lavash bread also work well)
- Fresh dill, cracked pepper and lemon wedges for garnish
PREPARATION:
- Prepare the pickled red onions by combining the sliced red onions with the lime juice, peppercorns and salt in an air tight container. Refrigerate until ready to use, at least 30 minutes.
- To build the wraps, spread a thin layer of cream cheese across the flat bread, followed by a slice or 2 of smoked salmon. Top with pickled onion and finish with fresh dill, cracked pepper and lemon. Fold and/or roll and enjoy.
“IRN BRU” INSPIRED FLOAT
INGREDIENTS:
- Irn Bru or substitute Orange flavored soda
- Vanilla Ice Cream
- Whipped Cream, maraschino cherry, and Orange Wedge for garnish
PREPARATION:
- Build a float by adding 1-2 scoops of vanilla ice cream to a tall glass and slowly top with the orange soda of your choice. Garnish with whipped cream, an orange wedge and cherry.
CHURROS
INGREDIENTS
- ½ cup water
- ½ cup whole milk
- 6 TBS butter, cut into ¼” cubes
- 2 tsp sugar
- ½ tsp kosher salt
- 2 tsp cinnamon
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 4 large eggs, whisked
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 4 cups frying oil
- Chocolate Sauce
For the cinnamon sugar:
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- ¼ cup cinnamon
PREPARATION
- In a medium pot over medium high heat, bring water, milk and butter to a gentle simmer, stirring until butter has completely melted.
- Remove from the heat and whisk in sugar, salt, cinnamon and flour with a silicone spatula.
- Return to the heat and vigorously stir, being sure to eliminate any flour clumps. Continue to cook, stirring constantly until a thin film of dough forms on the inside of the pot. To be sure it has cooked long enough, the internal temperature of the dough should read 165* with an instant read thermometer.
- Transfer the dough ball to an electric mixer fitted with a paddle attachment. Beat on medium speed, cooling the dough slightly (140* with a instant read thermometer)
- In a separate bowl, crack and whisk together the eggs with the vanilla extract.
- With the mixer running on medium low speed, slowly add the whisked eggs. Continue to beat until evenly combined. Transfer the batter to a piping bag fitted with a wide star mouth.
- In a wide pan, bring oil to 350*. Squeeze out 3” sections of choux batter into the hot oil, snipping with a pair of kitchen shears. Fry until a light golden brown, using spoons or tongs to gently flip.
- Remove from the hot oil and place on a dry paper towel to wick away excess oil.
- In a wide bowl whisk together the granulated sugar and cinnamon.
- Place the warm churro in the sugar mixture and gently toss so the sugar can sneak in all the nooks and crannies.
- Serve warm with a side of chocolate sauce for dipping.
“WORLD CUP” MADELEINES
INGREDIENTS:
- 36 Madeline Cookies, available in the
- 12 oz White Chocolate Chips
- Food Coloring (optional)
- 1 cup Sprinkles
- 2 TBS Powdered Sugar, for dusting
- Parchment paper
- tooth picks and 12” Styrofoam cone
PREPARATION:
- Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Place sprinkles in a small bowl.
- In a medium heat safe bowl, melt the white chocolate chips so that they become a silky, stirrable dipping sauce. TIP: A double boiler works well, or microwave in :30 second intervals, stirring in between with a silicone spatula. If using, add food coloring.
- Dip Madeleine cookies into the warm white chocolate. For the most uniform results, dip at a consistent angle.
- Sprinkle generously with sprinkles and place on the parchment paper. Let the cookies cool for 1-2 hours until chocolate has returned to a hard and set texture.
- Arrange on a platter or pin to a plastic wrapped Styrofoam cone with toothpicks.
- Serve immediately for the best results or store in an air tight container up to 3 days.
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