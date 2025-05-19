2025 NCAA lacrosse championships set to be played at Gillette Stadium. Here’s the full schedule

FOXBORO, Mass. — The 2025 NCAA men’s and women’s lacrosse championships will be played at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro this weekend.

Teams will compete to take home national titles in Division I, II, and III on the home field of the New England Patriots and Revolution from Friday, May 23, through Monday, May 26.

Friday will feature the Division I women’s semifinal games, followed by the Division I men’s semifinals on Saturday, and the Division I women’s and Division II and III men’s championships in a title-game triple header on Sunday. The Division I men’s championship game closes out the weekend on Monday.

The full schedule of games is as follows:

Friday, May 23

Division I Women’s Semifinals -- North Carolina vs. Florida, 3 p.m.

Division I Women’s Semifinals -- Boston College vs. Northwestern, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 24

Division I Men’s Semifinals -- Cornell vs. Penn State, 12 p.m.

Division I Men’s Semifinals -- Maryland vs. Syracuse, 2 p.m.

Sunday, May 25

Division I Women’s Championship -- Matchup determined by Friday’s results, 12 p.m.

Division II Men’s Championship -- Adelphi vs. Tampa, 4 p.m.

Division III Men’s Championship -- Tufts vs. Dickinson, 7 p.m.

Monday, May 26

Division I Men’s Championship -- Matchup determined by Saturday’s results, 1 p.m.

Tickets for the Memorial Day Weekend action are available now on Ticketmaster.

